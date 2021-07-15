-
John Pak shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 15, 2021
John Pak hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Pak finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Bobby Bai, Greg Chalmers, and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Pak had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pak to 1 under for the round.
At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Pak hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Pak reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 191-yard par-3 16th, Pak missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Pak to 3 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 third, Pak had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pak to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Pak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pak to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Pak's 172 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pak to 3 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Pak hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to 4 under for the round.
