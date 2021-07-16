John Merrick hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Merrick finished his day tied for 111th at 1 over; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the 187-yard par-3 second green, Merrick suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Merrick at 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Merrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merrick to 2 over for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Merrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merrick to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Merrick chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merrick to even for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Merrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt saving par. This put Merrick at even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Merrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Merrick's tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 22 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Merrick had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merrick to even for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 18th, Merrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merrick to 1 over for the round.