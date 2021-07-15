-
John Huh putts well in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, John Huh hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Huh finished his round tied for 11th at 4 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Greg Chalmers, Vaughn Taylor, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Harrington and Sam Ryder are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 fourth, John Huh's 144 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Huh got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Huh to even-par for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Huh had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Huh's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 4 under for the round.
