John Daly hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Daly finished his round tied for 88th at 4 over; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers, Sam Ryder, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Daly had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daly to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Daly had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daly to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Daly had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daly to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Daly had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daly to 2 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Daly's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 8 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Daly his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Daly to 1 over for the round.

Daly got a double bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Daly to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Daly's 159 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Daly to 4 over for the round.