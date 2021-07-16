-
Jim Herman shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Herman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Herman had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Herman's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Herman hit his 212 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Herman hit an approach shot from 252 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Herman to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Herman's 135 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 5 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 6 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 209-yard par-3 14th green, Herman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 5 under for the round.
