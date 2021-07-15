-
Jason Dufner putts well in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Jason Dufner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dufner finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under; Taylor Pendrith and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.T. Poston, Greg Chalmers, Vaughn Taylor, and Scott Harrington are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Sam Ryder and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Jason Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Dufner to even-par for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Dufner's 99 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 5 under for the round.
Dufner got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Dufner had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 5 under for the round.
