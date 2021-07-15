-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Bohn hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bohn finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Bohn had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bohn to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Bohn's 72 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Bohn to even for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bohn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bohn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to 2 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Bohn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bohn to 1 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Bohn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bohn to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Bohn had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bohn to 3 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Bohn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to 4 under for the round.
