In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, James Hahn hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.

James Hahn got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving James Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Hahn's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Hahn's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 25 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hahn missed the green on his first shot on the 187-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hahn's 165 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Hahn chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 46-foot putt for eagle. This put Hahn at 3 under for the round.