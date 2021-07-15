-
J.T. Poston shoots 7-under 65 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
J.T. Poston hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 3rd at 7 under with Greg Chalmers, Vaughn Taylor, and Scott Harrington; Taylor Pendrith and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Sam Ryder and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
At the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Poston got to the green in 2 and sunk a 61-foot putt for eagle, bringing Poston to 3 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Poston hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 6 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 5 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 6 under for the round.
