-
-
J.J. Spaun shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
J.J. Spaun hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 40th at 1 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers, Sam Ryder, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Spaun had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 third, Spaun chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
-
-