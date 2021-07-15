-
J.J. Henry finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, J.J. Henry hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Henry finished his round tied for 50th at even par; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Greg Chalmers, Scott Harrington, Bo Van Pelt, and Sam Ryder are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Henry hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.
Henry got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Henry hit an approach shot from 75 yards to 0 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Henry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to even for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Henry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to even-par for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Henry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Henry's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
