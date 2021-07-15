In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Hunter Mahan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 60th at 1 over; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Greg Chalmers, Scott Harrington, and Sam Ryder are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Mahan got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Mahan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Mahan's 102 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Mahan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Mahan's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Mahan had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Mahan's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Mahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

At the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Mahan got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Mahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Mahan reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.