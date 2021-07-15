-
Hudson Swafford rebounds from poor front in first round of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Hudson Swafford hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Swafford finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Greg Chalmers, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Joseph Bramlett and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Hudson Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hudson Swafford to 1 over for the round.
Swafford got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Swafford to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Swafford's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Swafford chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Swafford hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to even for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
