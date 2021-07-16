-
Henrik Norlander shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Henrik Norlander hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 20th at 5 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Norlander had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Norlander's 136 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Norlander hit his 107 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 under for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.
