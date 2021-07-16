-
Greyson Sigg shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Greyson Sigg hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
On the par-4 third, Sigg's 132 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Sigg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Sigg's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Sigg had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.
