Greg Chalmers shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Greg Chalmers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Chalmers finished his round tied for 6th at 6 under with Joseph Bramlett and Sam Ryder; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Chalmers's 100 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Chalmers hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Chalmers hit his 239 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Chalmers to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Chalmers had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chalmers to 5 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 6 under for the round.
At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Chalmers hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 7 under for the round.
Chalmers got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 6 under for the round.
