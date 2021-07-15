Grayson Murray hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Scott Harrington, Bo Van Pelt, and Sam Ryder are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Murray chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Murray reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 209-yard par-3 green 14th, Murray suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

At the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Murray got to the green in 2 and sunk a 65-foot putt for eagle, bringing Murray to 3 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Murray's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Murray had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 3 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Murray hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 4 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 3 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Murray chipped his fifth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.