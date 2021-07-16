-
George McNeill posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the first round of the Barbasol Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
George McNeill hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, and finished the round bogey free.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, George McNeill had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved George McNeill to 1 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, McNeill chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNeill to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 191-yard par-3 16th, McNeill missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left McNeill to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, McNeill's 162 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNeill to 3 under for the round.
