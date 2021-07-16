-
Fabián Gómez shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Fabián Gómez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 first, Gómez's 104 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Gómez chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gómez to even-par for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Gómez chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Gómez had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.
