Eric Axley putts well in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Eric Axley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Axley finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a 253 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Eric Axley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Eric Axley to 1 under for the round.
Axley got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Axley to even-par for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Axley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Axley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Axley chipped in his fourth from 13 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Axley at 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Axley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Axley to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Axley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Axley to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Axley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Axley to 3 under for the round.
