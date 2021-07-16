-
Dominic Bozzelli shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Dominic Bozzelli hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bozzelli finished his day tied for 65th at 2 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Bozzelli had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Bozzelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 2 under for the round.
At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Bozzelli hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 3 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 third, Bozzelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bozzelli to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Bozzelli's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 3 under for the round.
