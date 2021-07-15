-
Derek Ernst putts well in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Derek Ernst hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ernst finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Scott Harrington, Bo Van Pelt, and Sam Ryder are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Derek Ernst had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Derek Ernst to 1 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Ernst reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to even for the round.
At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Ernst hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Ernst chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ernst to 2 under for the round.
Ernst got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ernst to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ernst had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ernst to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Ernst had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ernst to 3 under for the round.
