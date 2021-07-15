-
Denny McCarthy finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 62nd at even par; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers, Sam Ryder, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 third, McCarthy's 163 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, McCarthy his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, McCarthy had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.
