Davis Thompson putts well in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Davis Thompson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the par-4 13th, Davis Thompson's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis Thompson to 3 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Thompson his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 25 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Thompson hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 under for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.
