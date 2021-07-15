-
-
Davis Riley putts well in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Davis Riley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Riley finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Bobby Bai, Greg Chalmers, and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Davis Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis Riley to 1 under for the round.
At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Riley hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Riley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Riley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.
-
-