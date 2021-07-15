-
David Pastore shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Pastore hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Pastore finished his round tied for 87th at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Pastore's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pastore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pastore to even for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Pastore chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Pastore to 2 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Pastore's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Pastore had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pastore to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Pastore had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pastore to 1 over for the round.
