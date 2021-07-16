-
-
David Lingmerth shoots 7-under 65 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
David Lingmerth hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament.
After a 278 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.
At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Lingmerth had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Lingmerth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Lingmerth chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 6 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 7 under for the round.
-
-