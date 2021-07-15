-
David Hearn shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Hearn hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hearn finished his round tied for 8th at 5 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Greg Chalmers, Vaughn Taylor, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Harrington and Sam Ryder are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a 273 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 12th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hearn to even for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.
At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Hearn hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Hearn chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hearn had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 4 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 5 under for the round.
