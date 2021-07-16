-
David Gazzolo rebounds from poor front in first round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, David Gazzolo hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gazzolo finished his day tied for 65th at 2 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, David Gazzolo got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing David Gazzolo to 1 over for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Gazzolo reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Gazzolo at even-par for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Gazzolo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gazzolo to 1 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Gazzolo hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gazzolo at even for the round.
Gazzolo got a double bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gazzolo to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Gazzolo's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gazzolo to 1 over for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Gazzolo hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gazzolo to even-par for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gazzolo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gazzolo to 1 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gazzolo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gazzolo to 2 under for the round.
