-
-
Daniel Chopra shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
Daniel Chopra hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Chopra finished his round tied for 81st at 1 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Luke List, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Bobby Bai, Stephen Stallings Jr., Ben Martin, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, Greg Chalmers, Anirban Lahiri, Ryan Armour, and Sam Ryder are tied for 9th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Chopra had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chopra to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Chopra had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chopra to even for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Chopra's 86 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chopra to 1 under for the round.
-
-