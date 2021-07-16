-
-
D.J. Trahan shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
D.J. Trahan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
At the 462-yard par-4 third, Trahan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Trahan at 1 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to even for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Trahan hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Trahan's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.
-
-