D.A. Points putts well in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
D.A. Points hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Points finished his round tied for 16th at 3 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Greg Chalmers, Vaughn Taylor, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Harrington and Sam Ryder are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, D.A. Points had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved D.A. Points to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Points chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Points to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Points reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Points to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Points chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Points to 4 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Points to 3 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Points's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Points chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Points to 4 under for the round.
At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Points hit an errant tee shot causing a drop, which left Points with a bogey. This put Points at 3 under for the day.
