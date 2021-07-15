-
Chris Baker shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Chris Baker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 35th at 2 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Baker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Baker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to even-par for the round.
Baker got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 1 over for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Baker's tee shot went 210 yards to the fringe and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Baker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Baker's 121 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to even for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Baker hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Baker had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.
