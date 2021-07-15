-
Chesson Hadley shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 87th at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Hadley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadley at 1 over for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 2 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 third, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Hadley hit his 213 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Hadley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hadley to 1 over for the round.
