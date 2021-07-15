-
Chase Seiffert shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
Chase Seiffert hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Seiffert had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.
