In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Charlie Beljan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Beljan finished his round tied for 100th at 1 over; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Beljan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Beljan to 1 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Beljan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Beljan to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Beljan's 94 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Beljan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Beljan had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Beljan to 2 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 third, Beljan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Beljan to 1 under for the round.

Beljan got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beljan to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Beljan hit an approach shot from 229 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Beljan to 1 under for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Beljan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Beljan to even-par for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Beljan's tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.