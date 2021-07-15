-
Charl Schwartzel shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charl Schwartzel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 43rd at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to even for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 ninth green, Schwartzel suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwartzel at 1 under for the round.
