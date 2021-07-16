In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Case Cochran hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Cochran finished his day tied for 103rd at even par; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.

On the par-4 third, Cochran's 191 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cochran to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Cochran had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cochran to even-par for the round.

Cochran hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cochran to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Cochran chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Cochran at 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Cochran reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cochran to 2 under for the round.

Cochran got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cochran to 1 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Cochran reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Cochran at 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Cochran reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cochran to 3 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Cochran's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Cochran had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cochran to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the intermediate rough on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Cochran had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Cochran to even for the round.