-
-
Carl Pettersson shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
Carl Pettersson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pettersson finished his day tied for 122nd at 2 over; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Pettersson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Pettersson at 1 under for the round.
At the 429-yard par-4 18th, Pettersson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pettersson to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Pettersson had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pettersson to 1 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Pettersson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pettersson to 3 over for the round.
-
-