-
-
Camilo Villegas rebounds from poor front in first round of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Villegas finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Greg Chalmers, Vaughn Taylor, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Harrington and Sam Ryder are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a 287 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Camilo Villegas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Camilo Villegas to 2 over for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Villegas hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 third, Villegas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Villegas at even-par for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Villegas chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, carding a par. This kept Villegas at even for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Villegas hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
-
-