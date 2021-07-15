-
-
Cameron Percy shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Cameron Percy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Percy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Percy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Percy to 2 under for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Percy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Percy's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Percy hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 5 under for the round.
-
-