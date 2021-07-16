-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Bronson Burgoon hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 40th at 3 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Luke List, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Bobby Bai, Stephen Stallings Jr., Ben Martin, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, Greg Chalmers, Anirban Lahiri, Ryan Armour, and Sam Ryder are tied for 9th at 6 under.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even-par for the round.
On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Burgoon chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
