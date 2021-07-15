-
Brice Garnett shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brice Garnett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 40th at 1 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers, Joseph Bramlett, and Sam Ryder are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Garnett had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Garnett's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Garnett had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
