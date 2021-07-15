In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Brian Stuard hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Greg Chalmers, Vaughn Taylor, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Harrington and Sam Ryder are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Stuard's 155 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Stuard hit his 81 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Stuard had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Stuard's 90 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Stuard hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stuard had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 6 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 7 under for the round.