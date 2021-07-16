-
Brendon de Jonge shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Brendon de Jonge hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
After a 284 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, de Jonge chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved de Jonge to 2 over for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, de Jonge's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 251 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, de Jonge chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved de Jonge to 2 over for the round.
De Jonge got a double bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving de Jonge to 3 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, de Jonge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving de Jonge to 4 over for the round.
