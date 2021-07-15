-
-
Bobby Bai delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Bobby Bai hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Bai finished his round tied for 7th at 6 under with Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Bobby Bai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bobby Bai to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Bai's 173 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bai to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Bai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bai to 3 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Bai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bai to 4 under for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Bai chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bai to 5 under for the round.
At the 429-yard par-4 18th, Bai reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Bai at 6 under for the round.
-
-