Bo Van Pelt hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under; Taylor Pendrith and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Greg Chalmers, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Sam Ryder and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 7th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Van Pelt hit an approach shot from 220 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Van Pelt had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Van Pelt's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 5 under for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 6 under for the round.

At the 410-yard par-4 17th, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 5 under for the round.