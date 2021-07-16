-
Bo Hoag delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Hoag makes a birdie on No. 11 at Barbasol
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Bo Hoag makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Bo Hoag hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
On the par-4 fourth, Bo Hoag's 146 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bo Hoag to 2 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hoag chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 5 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Hoag chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 6 under for the round.
