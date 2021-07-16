  • Bo Hoag delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the Barbasol Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Bo Hoag makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
    Highlights

