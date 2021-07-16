-
Bill Haas shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bill Haas controls wedge and makes birdie at Barbasol
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Bill Haas hits his 98-yard wedge to 9 feet, then drains the birdie putt on the par-5 11th hole.
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Bill Haas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Haas hit his 211 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Haas's 175 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Haas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Haas had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Haas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 5 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Haas hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Haas at 3 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 4 under for the round.
