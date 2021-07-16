-
-
Ben Taylor shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
Ben Taylor hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 20th at 5 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
At the par-5 11th, Taylor chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Taylor hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Taylor's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Taylor hit his 247 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.
-
-